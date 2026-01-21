Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's versus the Warriors.
Gafford has missed the past three games for the Mavericks, but this is the first time he's received the questionable tag since going down, which indicates progress. We'll have a better idea on his status following Thursday's shootaround, but if he is able to return, Dwight Powell would likely head back to the second unit.
