Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Spurs due to a sprained right ankle.
Gafford has been dealing with nagging ankle injuries throughout the season, and there's a chance he could be forced to the sidelines yet again Thursday evening. If Gafford can't play, there will be more minutes available for Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse.
