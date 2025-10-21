Gafford (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

This was the expected injury designation for Gafford. The big man went through a partial practice Monday after doing some non-contact drills over the weekend. If Gafford's ankle responds well to the increased workload, he could get the green light to back up Dereck Lively at center for Opening Night.