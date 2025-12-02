Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable vs. Heat
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami.
The Mavericks could hold out Gafford for right ankle injury management. Dwight Powell would likely take on the backup center role behind Anthony Davis, who Dallas would need to lean more heavily on if Gafford is unavailable.