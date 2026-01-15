default-cbs-image
Gafford is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to a sprained right ankle.

After leaving Wednesday's loss to Denver, Gafford is in danger of missing the second part of Dallas' back-to-back set. The center minutes would likely be divvied up between Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse if Gafford is unable to suit up Thursday.

