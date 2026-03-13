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Gafford (rest) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.

Gafford will take his standard maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set, which should result in Marvin Bagley moving into the first unit. Gafford will likely return for Sunday's rematch in Cleveland.

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