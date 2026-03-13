Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (rest) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.
Gafford will take his standard maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set, which should result in Marvin Bagley moving into the first unit. Gafford will likely return for Sunday's rematch in Cleveland.
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