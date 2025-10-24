Gafford (ankle) did not participate in shootaround Friday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford was walking around the practice in street clothes and tennis shoes, and that doesn't bode well for his status against the Wizards. He's listed as questionable on the injury report, which suggests that he's day-to-day, but it looks like the Mavericks will exercise caution once again.