Gafford (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gafford recently sustained a sprained ankle, so the Mavericks will err on the side of caution and hold him out for the second part of their back-to-back. The big man figures to be back in the lineup for Wednesday's showdown against the Knicks. With Gafford and Dereck Lively (knee) sidelined, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse are in position to split the center minutes Monday.