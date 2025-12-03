Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Spotted at shootaround
Gafford (ankle) participated in Wednesday's shootaround, per Abby Jones of DLLS Sports.
This bodes well for the big man's chances of suiting up Wednesday against the Heat, but he remains listed as questionable. Gafford is likely to go through pregame warmups before the Mavericks confirm his status.