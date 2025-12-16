Gafford will start against the Jazz on Monday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With Anthony Davis (calf) sidelined, Gafford will get the starting nod. However, the big man will be limited to 17-20 minutes in his return from a three-game absence due to a right ankle injury, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. Over his last five outings (three starts), the 27-year-old has averaged 6.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 22.2 minutes per tilt.