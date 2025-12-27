Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Starting sans Davis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford will start against the Kings on Saturday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Anthony Davis (adductor) sidelined, Gafford will step back into a starting role. In 13 starts so far this season, the big man has averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes per tilt.
