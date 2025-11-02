Gafford will start Saturday's game against the Pistons despite being limited to 15-18 minutes.

Gafford is making his season debut Saturday after being sidelined to start the season due to an ankle injury. The center will draw the start despite being under a significant minutes restriction. Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) are both inactive Saturday, meaning Dwight Powell should see plenty of run as Gafford's primary backup.