Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Starting vs. Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Rockets on Saturday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Gafford will start for the third time in four games Saturday, replacing Ryan Nembhard in the starting lineup to join Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. Gafford has averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals over 20.0 minutes per game over his last three outings.
