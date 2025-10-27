Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Unlikely to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Gafford has yet to make his season debut and is likely to miss his fourth game in a row. Assuming he's held out once again, his next chance to play comes Wednesday against Indiana.
