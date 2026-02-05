Gafford (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

Gafford has dealt with a right ankle sprain for most of the year, but he's suiting up for the sixth consecutive time Thursday. With Anthony Davis (finger) now totally out of the picture in the Dallas frontcourt, Gafford is looking to find a rhythm as the established top center from here on out. The 27-year-old big man is averaging 9.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.1 minutes per tilt in his last five games, shooting 64.3 percent from the field.