Head coach Jason Kidd said Gafford (ankle) will be limited to 15-18 minutes in Saturday's game against the Pistons, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Gafford will make his season debut after dealing with a sprained right ankle. However, the Mavericks will ease him back into action. With Gafford on a minutes restriction and both Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) sidelined, Dwight Powell will likely see a bump in minutes.