Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Will be limited Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Jason Kidd said Gafford (ankle) will be limited to 15-18 minutes in Saturday's game against the Pistons, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Gafford will make his season debut after dealing with a sprained right ankle. However, the Mavericks will ease him back into action. With Gafford on a minutes restriction and both Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) sidelined, Dwight Powell will likely see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Starting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Will play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Unlikely to play vs. Indiana•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out Monday•