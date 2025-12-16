Gafford (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz but will be limited to 17-20 minutes, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gafford will shed his questionable tag and return from a three-game absence due to a right ankle injury. With Anthony Davis (calf) sidelined, Gafford could get the starting nod, though he'll be limited regardless. Over his last five outings (three starts), the 27-year-old center has averaged 6.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 22.2 minutes per tilt.