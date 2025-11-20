Gafford (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Knicks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford is back after skipping the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday for rest purposes, which should queue Moussa Cisse's return to the second unit. Gafford has been on a roll as of late, scoring in double figures while chipping in multiple blocks a game, so make sure you've got him active.