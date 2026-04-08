Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Won't go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Gafford will miss the front end of this back-to-back due to a right shoulder impingement, and the big man faces a short turnaround if he hopes to play in Phoenix on Wednesday. Marvin Bagley will likely start in Gafford's stead, while Dwight Powell is expected to see increased playing time.
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