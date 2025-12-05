Gafford (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford will miss the first half of Dallas' back-to-back set after leaving Wednesday's win over Miami early due to an aggravated right ankle injury. His status for Saturday's game against the Rockets remains unclear, but with Dereck Lively (foot) out indefinitely, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse are candidates for increased roles behind Anthony Davis.