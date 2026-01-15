default-cbs-image
Gafford (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Gafford will hit the sidelines for the second leg of a back-to-back, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's rematch with Utah. Dwight Powell will have the opportunity to start with Gafford unavailable and Moussa Cisse could see an uptick in minutes.

