Gafford (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Nets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford will miss a third straight game Friday, and he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return. With Gafford out, Davis will likely start at center, while Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse will likely see more playing time as well. The Mavericks are thin in the frontcourt since Dereck Lively (foot) is also out.