Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Medically cleared for camp
Barea (Achilles) said he's been medically cleared for the start of training camp, the Dallas Morning News reports.
The veteran tore his Achilles roughly nine months ago, but he's made a speedy recovery and has even been playing five-on-five in recent weeks. He should be good to go when camp opens, though Barea will likely move into a reduced role as he heads into his age-35 season.
