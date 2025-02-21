Thompson (foot) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Thompson didn't play in the Mavericks' final game before the All-Star break, but the veteran forward shouldn't have problems suiting up and handling his regular workload in this contest. He's averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game since the beginning of February while shooting 35.4 percent from three.