Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Expected to rest Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (rest) is doubtful for Thursday's game in Memphis.
Thompson is set to sit out the first leg of a back-to-back set, but he should be back for Friday's game against the Cavs. With Thompson unavailable, Caleb Martin should be able to get back into the rotation.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Solid line off bench•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Paces Dallas in defeat•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Available Friday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Probable for Friday's matchup•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Catches fire in return•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Available for Thursday's game•