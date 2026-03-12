Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Officially out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (rest) is out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
As anticipated, the veteran sharpshooter will receive a night off Thursday in Memphis. Caleb Martin and Khris Middleton figure to be more involved in Thompson's absence.
