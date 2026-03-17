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Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Slated for Wednesday return
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Thompson (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Thompson will be a full go Wednesday after receiving two straight games off for rest purposes. He's averaging 13.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.7 minutes over six March appearances.
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