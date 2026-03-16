Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (rest) is out for Monday's game against New Orleans.
Thompson will get another night off after also sitting out of Sunday's matchup due to rest purposes. Khris Middleton and John Poulakidas are candidates to once again see an uptick in minutes with Thompson unavailable.
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