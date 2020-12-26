Coach Rick Carlisle said Friday that Porzingis (knee) is "weeks, not months" away from his return, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Porzingis was cleared to participate in 5-on-zero work in practice last week, but he still has some time remaining before he can return to game action. A specific timetable for Porzingis' return hasn't yet been established as he works his way back from a torn meniscus, but Dwight Powell and Willie Cauley-Stein should continue to see increased playing time while the 7-3 center is sidelined.