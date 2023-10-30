Irving is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to a left foot sprain.

Irving didn't show any signs of the injury during Friday's win over the Nets, as he played 34 minutes, and he wasn't listed on Dallas' initial injury report Sunday. If the All-Star guard is ruled out, Tim Hardaway, Seth Curry, Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum are candidates for increased run, but the Mavericks' offense would presumably run through Luka Doncic.