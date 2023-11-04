Irving has been listed as probable for Sunday's contest against the Hornets due to a left foot sprain.

Irving recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, four steals, two blocks and one rebound across 35 minutes during Friday's 125-114 loss to the Nuggets, but apparently, he ended the game with a minor injury. The probable tag suggests he shouldn't have major issues in playing Sunday unless he suffers a setback, though.