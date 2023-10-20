Irving (groin) is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason game against the Pistons.
Irving was a full participant at practice this week, and it's a great sign that the Mavericks are letting him play in an exhibition. Fantasy managers no longer have to concern themselves about Irving's groin issue.
