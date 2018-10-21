Doncic provided 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6=9 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Saturday's 140-136 win over the Timberwolves.

Although Doncic struggled a bit in his league debut, he was firing on all cylinders against Minnesota. This is the kind of performance Dallas fans and fantasy owners were expecting from the rookie, He shot 50 percent from the floor and was 4-for-9 from beyond the arc. It's evident that Dallas will be depending on the Real Madrid product this year, so expect significant minutes, accompanied by some big stat lines moving forward.