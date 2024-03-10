Doncic registered 39 points (13-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and three steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 142-124 win over the Pistons.

Fantasy managers are used to Doncic putting up elite stat lines every time he steps onto the hardwood. However, what he accomplished Saturday was something that any player in NBA history hadn't done after tallying a sixth consecutive triple-double with 35 or more points. It's hard to find any new adjectives to describe the kind of season Doncic has had, particularly from a fantasy perspective. Still, there's a solid argument to say he's been the best player in the league across all formats, even ahead of Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis. Doncic will try to continue writing history and extend their triple-double streak when the Mavericks take on the Bulls on Monday.