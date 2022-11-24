Doncic recorded 42 points (17-28 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss to the Celtics.

Doncic posted a strong all-around showing, as he also made an impact on the glass and by finding his teammates for buckets. The star point guard failed to record a steal for the first time this season after doing so in each of his first 15 games, but he made up for it with his outstanding scoring night. Doncic has put up 42 points in two of his last five matchups.