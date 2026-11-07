Doncic (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Doncic dropped his second 50-piece of the season during Friday's 124-118 win over Portland, but the Lakers' superstar is dealing with tightness in his lower back that will leave his status for Sunday's outing up in the air. If Doncic is unable to suit up, Austin Reaves will take over primary offensive responsibilities while Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton would see a substantial increase in minutes for the first night of LA's back-to-back set.