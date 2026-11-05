Doncic finished Wednesday's 116-103 victory over Sacramento with 40 points (11-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

Doncic has scored at least 40 in three consecutive games, combining for 127 points over that stretch while the Lakers have gone undefeated. He came up one rebound shy of a double-double and was nearly perfect at the free-throw line. Six turnovers were the only blemish on another dominant night from the superstar, who's firmly in the MVP conversation.