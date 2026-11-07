Doncic produced 53 points (17-33 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 14-18 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 124-118 win over Portland.

Doncic took over Friday, setting a new season high and hitting the go-ahead jumper in the lane with 28 seconds left after Portland poured in 43 points in the fourth quarter. The performance pushed his scoring average to 40.1 points per game. He's playing at an MVP level right now, and the Lakers will keep putting the ball in his hands late in close games.