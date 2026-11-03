Doncic erupted for 42 points (14-24 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 138-117 victory over Miami.

Doncic has now eclipsed the 40-point mark in two consecutive games, as he's combined for 87 points over that stretch. The Lakers superstar led all players in scoring, three-pointers, made field goals, and assists in LA's second straight win. Doncic has topped 40-plus points in four of his seven regular-season outings, including a season-high 52 points in a win over the Jazz on Oct. 25. During that five-game span, he's averaging 43.4 ppg with 6.8 three-pointers, 8.4 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 36.6 minutes per.