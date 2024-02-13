Doncic (nose) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against San Antonio.

The Mavericks continue to include Doncic on injury reports due to a broken nose, but he's started each of the last six games and hasn't faced any apparent limitations. He's logged mammoth workloads in each of those contests, averaging 31.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.7 assists in 38.2 minutes during that stretch. He appears firmly on track to play Wednesday, despite battling back soreness and getting stitches on his chin during Monday's victory over the Wizards in addition to his continued management of the broken nose.