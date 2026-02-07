Bagley (recently traded) is available to play Saturday against the Spurs.

Bagley was part of the Wizards' trade package that was sent to the Mavericks on Wednesday in exchange for Anthony Davis (hand/groin), Dante Exum (knee), D'Angelo Russell (recently traded) and Jaden Hardy (recently traded). Bagley will likely be penciled in as the backup behind Daniel Gafford, but he'll have to hold off Dwight Powell for the role.