Bagley (recently traded) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Bagley was part of the Wizards' trade package to the Mavericks on Tuesday, a move that centered around Anthony Davis (finger) going to Washington. Bagley averaged 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 19.2 minutes per game with the Wizards while operating mostly in a reserve role, and he is expected to have that same job with the Mavericks behind starting center Daniel Gafford. Bagley's next opportunity to make his Dallas debut is in Saturday's rematch against San Antonio.