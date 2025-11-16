Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
As expected, Washington will shed his probable tag due to a strained left shoulder and suit up Sunday. In his previous five appearances before sustaining the injury in Wednesday's loss to Phoenix, the 27-year-old forward averaged 17.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.6 minutes per contest.
