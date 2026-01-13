Washington (ankle) has resumed on-court activities and could return in one week, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Washington hasn't seen the court since Jan. 3 due to a right ankle sprain, though he's nearing a return to play. Head coach Jason Kidd noted that he's hopeful Washington can return in a week, which would sideline him for the team's next three matchups in addition to Monday's contest against the Nets. If all goes according to plan, the forward could be back in time for Dallas' Jan. 19 game against the Knicks.