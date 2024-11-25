Washington notched 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 overtime loss to Miami.
Washington has really started to find his form with three double-doubles in his last four games. In that span, Washington has averaged 18.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers. With Luka Doncic sidelined by a wrist issue, there should be plenty of usage to go around in Dallas.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Double-double in Friday's win•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Career night on glass•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Back in starting lineup Sunday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Minutes capped in return•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Will play on minutes restriction•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Now likely to play Saturday•