Washington notched 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 overtime loss to Miami.

Washington has really started to find his form with three double-doubles in his last four games. In that span, Washington has averaged 18.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers. With Luka Doncic sidelined by a wrist issue, there should be plenty of usage to go around in Dallas.