Washington registered seven points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 loss to Atlanta.

Washington struggled for the third straight game, continuing what has been a poor month. In 10 appearances during that time, Washington has barely been a top-200 player, averaging 13.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes per contest. For those in the fantasy playoffs, it's time to make some tough decisions, one of which might be to part ways with Washington.