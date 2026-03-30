Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Questionable with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com.
Washington is in danger of sitting out the first leg of this back-to-back set. Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson would be in line for an uptick in playing time if Washington is unable to play Monday.
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