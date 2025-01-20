Grimes won't play Monday against the Hornets due to back spasms, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Grimes was a very late addition to the injury report and will miss his first game since Nov. 25. With Jaden Hardy (ankle) also out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Naji Marshall could soak up additional minutes, while Brandon Williams could potentially be more involved.
More News
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Delivers 10 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Continues to impress•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Slides to bench Monday•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Pops for team-high 26 against Cavs•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Starting vs. Cleveland•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Leads Mavericks in loss•