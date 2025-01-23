Grimes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Grimes returns from a one-game absence and will move straight into the lineup alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt. Grimes is averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game across 11 starts this season, including four outings in which he surpassed the 20-point plateau.