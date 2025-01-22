Grimes (back) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

After missing Monday's game against the Hornets, Grimes will get back on the floor Wednesday for the Mavericks against Minnesota. The 24-year-old is having a solid season off the bench for Dallas, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.5 percent from the field and a career-high 39.5 percent from deep.